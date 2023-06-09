Begin typing your search...
Chennai's energy consumption crosses 9.16 cr units mark
According to sources, the electricity demand for the city on Thursday (June 8) was 3872 MW.
CHENNAI: For the first time, Chennai used 9.16 crore units of electricity in a single day.
The previous mark made was 9.06 units in a single day on June 2.
State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, taking to Twitter made this announcement and also mentioned that the demand was met without any issues.
முதன்முறையாக சென்னையில் நேற்று (08/06/2023) 9.16 கோடி யூனிட்கள் மின்சாரம் பயன்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதற்கு முன் 02/06/2023 அன்று 9.06 கோடி யூனிட்கள் பயன்படுத்தப்பட்டிருந்தது..— V.Senthilbalaji (@V_Senthilbalaji) June 9, 2023
சென்னையின் நேற்றைய மின் தேவை 3872 மெகாவாட் ஆகும். அது எவ்வித தடங்களுமின்றி பூர்த்தி செய்யப்பட்டது..… pic.twitter.com/qsyW0KgGvr
