Chennai's energy consumption crosses 9.16 cr units mark

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jun 2023 4:07 AM GMT
CHENNAI: For the first time, Chennai used 9.16 crore units of electricity in a single day.

According to sources, the electricity demand for the city on Thursday (June 8) was 3872 MW.

The previous mark made was 9.06 units in a single day on June 2.

State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, taking to Twitter made this announcement and also mentioned that the demand was met without any issues.

