Chennai's DAV Group of Schools hosts 2nd Int'l Open FIDE Rating Rapid & Blitz chess tournament

CHENNAI: DAV Krida Kendram - the Sports Academy of DAV Groups of Schools, Chennai hosted the 2nd ‘International Open FIDE Rating Rapid and Blitz Chess Tournament’ on October 28 and 29, 2023, at DAV School, Pallikaranai.

The event saw over 1,100 players from across India and the USA from the age of 6 to 85 competing enthusiastically in both formats – 9 rounds of Rapid and Blitz.

Amongst the registered players - 2 GMs, 7 IMs, and 10 other title winners participated in the competition.



A total amount of two lakhs was distributed as prize money to 178 winners for Rapid events, and a total amount of 1 lakh was awarded to 108 winners for Blitz events.

In Rapid, the highest cash prize of Rs 25,000 was presented to International Master Ajay Karthikeyan, and in Blitz, International Master Harikrishnan A Ra received the highest cash prize of Rs 15,000.

Top DAV players as well as the top players in the Under - 9, 12, and 15-year categories were awarded along with special prizes for physically challenged players, veteran players, and female players.

Head of DAV Krida Kendram, R Kanjana, stated that the Academy has taken up concerted efforts to support and encourage the interest of students in chess by providing them training in online and offline mode as the game offers students to take up better decisions and hone their social skills.