Chennai youth beaten up, blackmailed for reporting sale of ganja; three arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three persons for beating up a youth in Otteri and filming the assault after he allegedly informed the police about them selling ganja.

The injured youth was identified as Vicky (28) of Pulianthope.

Police sources said that there was previous enmity between Vicky and another person, Sathish (30) of Otteri and hence they used to have minor clashes.

On Monday, Vicky was walking by S S Puram in Otteri, when he was accosted by a gang led by Sathish. They forced him into an autorickshaw and took him to Vasantha Garden in Ayanavaram where they assaulted him. The gang even videographed Vicky being assaulted and threatened that they would share the video of him wailing to shame him if he told the police.

Upon information, the Secretariat Colony police registered a case and arrested Sathish, Naren, and Saravanan. A search is on for two others.