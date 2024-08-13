Chennai: Woman cop shoots notorious rowdy Rohit Raj in self-defence

CHENNAI: City police opened fire on a rowdy who tried to escape after attacking two constables near Chetpet on Tuesday morning, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The accused, Rohit Raj of TP Chatram in Chennai, has many pending cases against him, including three murder cases.

The history-sheeter is the main accused in the murders of rowdies 'Mylapore' Sivakumar, 'Theechatti' Murugan, and Arumugam.

Upon information that Rohit Raj, who has been absconding for the past few years, was hiding in Theni, the Chennai police went to the district and apprehended him on August 11.

He was then brought to Chennai and taken to a scene of crime in Chetpet early this morning.

While an investigation was under way at the spot, Rohit, in an attempt to flee, took out his knife and attacked the police personnel, prompting SI Kalaiselvi to shoot Rohit in self-defence, police said.

The injured rowdy was admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment.

Head Constable Saravanakumar and Constable Pradeep sustained injuries in the knife attack.