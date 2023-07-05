Chennai will soon get a four lane elevated corridor on Mount road

CHENNAI: With the view of developing effective and efficient mass transit systems along the GST road, an important arterial road of Chennai, the state government recently released Rs 100 crore for carrying out the construction work of a four lane elevated corridor.



According to the Government Order issued by Pradeep Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Highways and Minor ports department, orders have been issued to carry out the construction work of four lane elevated corridor in Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road in Chennai from Teynampet to Saidapet for a stretch of 3.2 kilometre.

"The government accord administrative sanction of Rs 621 crore for carrying out the work of four lane elevated corridor in Grand Southern Trunk road from Teynampet to Saidapet through EPC mode of contract and the supervisory consultant to be appointed in consultation with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and accord financial sanction of Rs 100 crore for the current financial year 2023-2024," said a GO.

"The large scale of urbanisation and industrialisation with rapid growth of the vehicular population have put severe stress on the urban transport system in the city. The peak hour traffic along the GST road stretch is about 18,000 PCU which has exceeded the existing carrying capacity of 10,000 PCU. The average daily traffic is observed as 2,37,686 vehicles, " it added.

Subsequently, ensuring the safety of CMRL's underground structures and commuters, the CMRL management has accorded in-principle concurrence with a condition that the EPC contractor executing the construction work of four lane elevated corridor to provide indemnity insurance of Rs 500 crores.