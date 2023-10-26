Chennai water, sewage online services disrupted due to maintenance work

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board's Data Centre on Thursday said that there will be interruption in essential online services due to scheduled maintenance.



Starting on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, the Data Centre will undergo necessary maintenance.

As a result, all online services will be temporarily unavailable during this period. These services include: water and sewage bill payments, service requests such as dial for water and dial for septic tank clearance, water distribution in areas lacking internet connectivity.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board assured the public that all services will resume as usual, starting at 9:00 AM on October 30.