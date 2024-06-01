Begin typing your search...

Chennai: Water Resource Department's SE suspended on day of retirement

The disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against the official under the provision of the TN Pension Rules based on a government letter in May last year.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jun 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-01 00:30:12.0  )
Water Resource Department

CHENNAI: Hours before the retirement, Superintending Engineer of Water Resource Department's Ground Water Circle, Chennai, R Vilavanathan was placed under suspension.

He is attaining the age superannuation on Friday (May 31)

The authorities framed four charges against Vilavanathan for forwarding proposal for the retirement benefits another SE, T Prakasam, "without obtaining government orders fixing his pension, death-cum-retirent gratuity under Rule 39 of the TN Pension Rules without considering the pendency of another TDP inquiry against him (Prakasam) " and causing financial loss to the state exchequer, according to the order from Additional Chief Secretary B Chandra Mohan.

Water Resource DepartmentGround WaterSuspendSuperintending Engineer
DTNEXT Bureau

