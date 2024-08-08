Chennai wakes up to early morning showers on Thursday

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai, including Egmore, Purasaiwakkam, Central, and Chetpet, recorded early morning showers on Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said, these rains were brought in by a low-level atmospheric circulation persists over the Tamil Nadu region, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In its forecast, the Meteorological Centre said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next few days.