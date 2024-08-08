Begin typing your search...

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said, these rains were brought in by a low-level atmospheric circulation persists over the Tamil Nadu region, said a Daily Thanthi report.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Aug 2024 3:56 AM GMT
Chennai wakes up to early morning showers on Thursday
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai, including Egmore, Purasaiwakkam, Central, and Chetpet, recorded early morning showers on Thursday.

In its forecast, the Meteorological Centre said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next few days.

Online Desk

