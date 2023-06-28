Chennai Traffic Police rolls out mSiren Smart Ambulance system

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) in coordination with city hospitals has rolled out an initiative - "mSiren Smart Ambulance Traffic Facilitation System", aimed to enable green corridors for emergency ambulances.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar inaugurated the project near the Ega Theatre Traffic Signal on Poonamallee high road.

The mSiren system is a suite of hardware and software products that enable saving time in the Golden Hour.

"It is well known that the victims of cardiac arrest, other medical emergencies and road accident lose their lives due to the failure of timely medical intervention. Not reaching the hospital within the 'Golden Hour' is the key reason since Golden Hour is the crucial time period after a traumatic injury or medical emergency within which the possibility to save any life is high, " stated an official release.

The mSiren platform consists of signal "Transmitter" and "Receiver" components. Accordingly, a smart siren device is fixed to existing sirens in an ambulance. This will transmit a communication signal whenever the ambulance siren is turned on.

The mSiren receiver hardware system is fixed to existing LED boards (wherever available) at traffic junctions and is also attached to public address systems.

Whenever an emergency ambulance is within 200 meters of a traffic junction with its Siren turned on, the mSiren system at the junction will get activated in real time and alert traffic police and motorists to clear the way by displaying the incoming direction of the ambulance in the LED board and announcing the approach of the ambulance through the audio system simultaneously, according to police officials.

At present, three private hospitals (Kauvery, Rela and Global hospitals) having a fleet of 25 ambulances (mSiren smart device installed) have been tied up for this operation and 16 major traffic junctions have been interlinked for this service.

It is proposed that this service will be extended to total 40 junctions.