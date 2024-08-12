Chennai Traffic Police conducts flash mobs to create awareness on Zero Accident Day

CHENNAI: In continuation of their awareness measures for the proposed Zero Accident Day (ZAD) on August 26, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) organized flash mobs at key intersections across the Chennai city on Sunday evening.

The flash mobs were designed with innovative ZAD theme song to capture the attention of motorists, pedestrians, and the general public in an unconventional and impactful manner.

“Performers were brought together to enact themes related to Zero Accident Day (ZAD), creating a powerful visual and emotional connection with onlookers, aimed to convey strong messages about road safety in a creative and entertaining way,” an official release said.

Flash mobs were conducted at Anna Rotary and Ega junction between 6 pm to 7 pm on Sunday.

The initiative also contributed to a positive image of the GCTP, showcasing the department's commitment to innovative, community-focused approaches in promoting road safety, the release added.