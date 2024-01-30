Chennai Trade Fair attracts 3 lakh visitors in three weeks

CHENNAI: The Chennai trade fair at Island Grounds has so far attracted more than three lakh visitors in less than three weeks of its opening as more attractions were introduced in this year's version.



This year the exhibition, which was organised by Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, was opened late since the preparations were delayed due to rain in December.

The duration of the functioning of the exhibition is expected to be extended.

Usually, the exhibition will be open to the public during the first week of January. However, this year it was inaugurated by the minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on January 12.

"As on January 28, the total number of visitors for the 48th India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair was 2.77 lakh", a senior official from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) told DT Next on Tuesday.

Stating that at this point of time the visitors would have crossed more than three lakh, he said "the footfall will be increased further during this weekend".

According to the official, as many as 49 state government stalls showcasing various welfare measures were established in the exhibition. He said this year, the trade fair has generated direct job opportunities to over 5,000 persons and indirect employment to about 30,000 individuals.

"In a unique move, the The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has arranged to distribute "prasadams" to the visitors from various temples", he said adding "special arrangements were also made in the Family and Health Department for the visitors to take advice from the health experts with regard to several disorders including diabetes and blood pressure".