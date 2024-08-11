Chennai to host Grammy-nominated Philadelphia Boys Choir for a night concert

CHENNAI: Classical Movements is bringing a touch of international musical excellence to Chennai as it presents the Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale (PBCC) for its debut concert in the city. The concert titled ‘Music Across Boundaries’ will take place on August 13 at the Museum Theatre starting at 7 pm. This concert will not only feature the renowned PBCC but also see performances by the Madras Musical Association Choir (MMA) and the Madras MBS Choir. The two local choirs will join the Philadelphia Boys Choir for a unique blend of performances, showcasing a range of individual songs and collaborative pieces.

Under the direction of maestro Jeffrey R Smith, the 65-member PBCC choir will deliver a curated programme that includes American patriotic songs, classical compositions, spirituals, sacred music, and popular hits. A significant aspect of the tour is the cultural exchange between the PBCC and the Chennai Children’s Choir, part of the NalandaWay Organisation. This collaboration underscores the concert’s theme of international goodwill and understanding through the universal language of music.

“In our 50+ years of touring, the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale has never had the privilege of visiting India. We have been hoping to tour here for many years and are very enthusiastic to embark on this long-overdue concert tour. We are especially excited to explore the culture, history, and music of India. This will be a fantastic experience for our young singers, particularly for the five boys in our choir whose families have Indian roots. It will be incredibly meaningful for their relatives in India to hear and see the choir perform in person. We look forward to these family reunions and the exchanges planned with several Indian choirs,” says Jeffrey R. Smith, artistic director and conductor of the PBCC.

Augustine Paul, music director of the MMA Choir, is also excited about this collaboration. “It’s wonderful to see international choirs making an effort to perform in India. The MMA Choir is eager to collaborate with like-minded choirs and introduce our audiences to a variety of musical genres. This event promises to be a remarkable experience for the people of Chennai," shares Augustine.