Chennai to host global startup summit on Feb 21, 22; world's top 20 startup ecosystems to participate

CHENNAI: As part of creating a favourable ecosystem to enable Tamil Nadu to emerge as one of the top destinations for new businesses, the State government is all set to conduct a Global Startup Summit on February 21 and 22 next year in the city.

According to the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), the event, on international lines, will target a wider range of stakeholders from within the country and across the globe. It will position the TN Startup ecosystem globally to showcase the State's strengths in ease of doing business, It will generate potential connections with international players and attract investments and collaborations for soft landing of TN startups and to exhibit the TN brands in the international arena.

"Chennai will host the Global Startup Summit on February 21 and 22, 2025. It will be held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. It will have parallel sessions – roundtable and panel discussions, cultural and networking events to bring global experts and key decision makers and influencers across sectors to discuss on future technologies that the State needs to focus on," said Archana Patnaik, Secretary - MSME department in the Government Order.

The MSME department recently accorded permission to TANSIM to conduct the Global Startup Summit in February 2025 and sanctioned Rs 15 crore to conduct the mega event.

The conference will bring leading startups and key stakeholders from the top 20 startup ecosystems of the world such as California, New York, Berlin, Seoul, Amsterdam, Singapore, Tel Aviv, Paris, Tokyo, and Sydney.

This mega event will be represented by potential national and global customers and other collaborative stakeholders.

The State hosts a diversified export basket in various sectors.

Startups under the sectors which have been identified for global promotion will be invited to attend the strategic partnership meetings and this will help both the startups to increase their global footprint from the State.

An investor pavilion will be set up for startups to explore various funding opportunities and for investors to find potential startups.