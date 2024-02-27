Chennai to hold 'Thryve digital brailles on wheel' rally on March 3

CHENNAI: The National Association for the Blind (NAB) and Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) are joining forces to organise a unique car rally called 'Thryve Digital Brailles on Wheels' on March 3.

Aimed at raising awareness and building community sensitivity for the visually challenged, the rally will commence at 9 am on March 3, starting from Savera Hotel, Mylapore.

'Thryve Digital Brailles on Wheels' features a unique format where each participating car will have a team of three: a driver, two passengers, and a visually impaired navigator. Equipped with a Braille map outlining the course, the navigator will guide the driver throughout the rally. And, a pre-event gathering to facilitate interaction between new and returning participants is scheduled on March 2 at Savera Hotel.

The rally itself will flag off on March 3 at 9 am for an estimated two to three hours.