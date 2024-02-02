Chennai to hold its first elders fest

CHENNAI: To tackle social isolation and loneliness among senior citizens in old age homes, V The Volunteers (VTVO) and Talent Quest for India (TQI) will be jointly organising a cultural fest called Mudhiyor Thiruvizha (Elders Fest) on February 4 at DAV School, Pallikaranai. The event is designed to bring joy, companionship, and a sense of belonging to seniors in old age homes.

Suren, the founder of VTVO, shares with DT Next, “Seniors residing in old age homes often experience social isolation. We aim to bring them together for an enjoyable event. Gaining their trust proved challenging initially. Since May 2023, VTVO volunteers have volunteered at various old age homes in and around Chennai, dedicating weekends to activities such as board games and colouring. This ongoing effort played a crucial role in building trust. The process began last year and extended to reach out to over 60 old age homes in and around Chennai. Despite facing rejections from a few, we eventually secured support from 15 homes for the event.”

Volunteers engaging senior citizens at various old age homes in Chennai

VTVO and TQI have previously organised the Elders Fest in Bengaluru four times. On February 4, more than 300 senior citizens from 15 old age homes will actively participate in competitions, games, on-stage performances, vying for medals and trophies. The event is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm at the premises of DAV School in Pallikaranai.



“This fest acknowledges the challenges faced by seniors in old age homes, addressing their disconnection from communities and loved ones. We hope that this event will provide an opportunity for older adults to connect with others, make new friends, and engage in activities that contribute to their overall well-being. We aspire to make this an annual event in Chennai,” says Anand Dhanasekara Pandian from Meel Foundation, who is volunteering to make this a zero-waste event. Meel Foundation is supporting waste management and documenting the event. Anand adds that volunteers have been assisting these seniors in preparing for the event for the past few months. “Volunteers are also managing the decoration and other related tasks.”