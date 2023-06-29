Chennai to get new horticulture park in July

CHENNAI: Environment activists and green lovers can take a pause from their grief over the mushrooming IT parks and tech parks in the city. The State government is all set to inaugurate a horticulture park by next month.



In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu State Agriculture Marketing Board (TNSAMB) has set up the green park in an area of 6.8 acres near Kathipara Junction at a cost of Rs 35 crore.



“It took almost 2 years to complete the construction work and now, we’re in the final stage. Ongoing interior works and the wiring works will be completed in a couple of weeks. We have sent the proposal to the government,” said Durairaj, assistant engineer, Agriculture Marketing Board. “Minister MRK Panneerselvam will announce the inauguration date soon. Most probably by next month, the park will be open to the public, agriculturalists and research scholars.”



A wide footpath has been developed inside and outside the park for children and adults. There’s enough variety of flora inside the park for learning purposes.



“Various types of trees, flower plants and lawns have been created in such a way that there is a green environment throughout the park. You also have a colourful butterfly park built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh,” he added.



A three-storey building has also been constructed in the park with multiple amenities. “The ground floor has a canteen, farmer producer organisation halls and training halls. The first and second floors have a small theatre, a food testing hall, an insect and disease diagnostic laboratory and an insect museum. Office rooms are located on the third floor,” the officials explained.



Soon after the inauguration, an exhibition of products grown in the hill stations will be conducted. “Live samples, practical demonstrations and training on advanced tech such as organic farming, mushroom cultivation, terrace garden etc, will be provided in this park,” they added.



Welcoming the initiative, several walkers in the city were excited to visit a green space within the city. “My two kids and I have been walking in Kathipara Urban Square for the past one year. Sometimes we also visit Guindy National Park and Semmozhi Park nearby. If the new horticulture park opens, we’ll definitely go there for a walk,” said S Malathi, a walker from Alandur, Chennai. “This new horticulture park will be very useful for us to learn more about agriculture and horticulture. Our city-bred kids will get to know about this. Learning about horticulture is a must for this upcoming generation.”