Chennai to celebrate Ayyanar festival

CHENNAI: As the monsoon season brings life-giving rains to the southern lands of Tamil Nadu, DakshinaChitra welcomes the spirit of celebration with two festivals - Ayyanar and Aadiperukku. Embracing the rich cultural heritage of the region, these festivals showcase traditional folk performances and crafts.

Ayyanar, the revered village deity, and his loyal aide Karuppusamy are believed to protect the villagers from all harm, including poisonous insects and creatures. On July 30, a colourful procession carrying terracotta offerings will make its way to the Ayyanar shrine at DakshinaChitra. This village and water festival hold special significance for the community and is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm each year.

Aadiperukku, also known as Padinettam Perukku, is a revered festival in Tamil Nadu that marks the worship and welcoming of water as it begins to flow, initiating the cultivation season for farmers. On the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, communities from villages and towns come together for a day of thanksgiving, expressing gratitude for the life-giving properties of water.

As part of the Aadiperukku festivities, DakshinaChitra will host three folk performances. On July 28, Selvarani from Thanjavur will present a Thapattam performance, and on July 29 Puducherry-based Malathi Selvam will perform Kaaliattam. On the last day (July 30), folk performances such as Karagam, Kavadi and Kummi kolattam will be presented by Sathiaraj.