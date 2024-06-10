Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jun 2024 5:19 PM GMT
Chennai: Three buildings protruding on EVR Periyar Salai road demolished to ease traffic
Representative image

CHENNAI: To ease the flow of traffic on EVR Periyar Salai at Aminjikarai, the state highways department has demolished a few protruding buildings which were narrowing road space and leading to traffic congestion.

According to a highways department official, three buildings protruding on the EVR Periyar Salai between Harrington Road junction and Aminjikarai signal were demolished on Saturday night.

The stretch from Harrington Road junction and Aminjikarai signal on EVR Periyar Salai is a nightmare for motorists, especially during peak traffic hours. Even though the arterial road is six-lane in most parts, it narrows down at Aminjikarai, thereby causing traffic snarls.

traffic congestionEVR Periyar SalaiAminjikaraiBuilding demolition
DTNEXT Bureau

