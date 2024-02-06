Chennai Special court sentences youth to 5 years in jail for peddling drugs

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced a 27 year old youth to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for peddling psychedelic drugs.

The case was heard by the special court constituted under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act, Chennai.

According to the prosecution, on April 20, 2019, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID(NIBCID), Chennai received secret information regarding a drug peddling near a swimming pool at West Mogappair.

Based on the information, NIBCID team went the spot and set a surveillance to nab the offender.

Upon suspicion the team intercepted a person and enquired. It revealed him as Sarath Saravanan from Triplicane.

Fruther, the team searched the belongings of the suspect, and found multiple psychedelic drugs, such as 5 LSD stamps, 29 MDMA tablets and Hashish(concentrated form of cannabis), concealed in a cover with a motive to sell.

The NIBCID team detained the accused and booked various cases under NDPS Act.

The counsel appeared for the accused submitted that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the place of occurrence and seizure of illegal contrabands. Further, all the witnesses submitted by the prosecution are non-independent witnesesses, hence the accused deserved to be released.

However, the court found the accused guilty under 235(2) of CrPC, 8(c) 20(b)(ii)(A) and 8(c) 22(b) of NDPS act.

The accused was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 1.2 lakh as fine.