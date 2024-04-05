Chennai sculptor creates textile-inspired wood art installations

CHENNAI: From a distance, Yuvaraj Velu’s artwork resembles a piece of textile. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that it’s intricately crafted from wood. The artiste-sculptor drew inspiration for his wood series during a trip to New Delhi two years ago. “I was travelling with some artist friends for the Delhi Art Fair. One day, a cloth hanging at a store caught my attention. Although I’ve seen various shirts or trousers, I have never noticed their textures. I was fascinated by how these textures looked. As a sculptor, I felt inspired to create similar textures using wood and acrylic. That’s when I began creating wood artworks, which may resemble a piece of textile from a distance,” explains Yuvaraj.

Yuvaraj Velu

Textiles have become a significant source of inspiration for many artists to create intriguing artworks and installations. Yuvaraj spent nearly two months completing one piece, and he has already crafted six wood installations. “It’s a slow process because it involves intricate work. I use ‘jathika’ wood for this purpose. I carefully observe textile designs and textures to create these installations,” explains the artiste based in the city.

Yuvaraj has also incorporated the Madras Checks design to evoke a sense of nostalgia and revive its old charm. “The block-printed bright-coloured check patterns were once very popular among people. I’ve created a piece inspired by these designs,” adds the artist.