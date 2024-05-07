Chennai rottweiler attack: Don't need money, want daughter to come back healthy, says father of child mauled by dogs

CHENNAI: The father of the five-year-old child who was mauled by two Rottweiler dogs at a corporation park on Sunday spoke to the media about his daughter's pending surgery and said that they did not need any money. R Sudaksha, daughter of the security guard and gardener at the corporation park in Thousand Lights area, Raghu, was grievously injured in the attack and is being treated at a hospital in the city.

Raghu told mediapersons today, "I don't need any money. My daughter should come back home hale and healthy, that is enough for me. The hospital has said that they will bring doctors from abroad and that they are going to do her surgery on Thursday." Raghu resides in a room in the park along with his wife, Soniya, and their daughter, Sudaksha.

Around 7.30 pm on Sunday, the child was playing in the park when two pet dogs who were reportedly not on a leash attacked the child and severely injured her. Police said the girl’s mother who tried to save the child from the attack was also bitten by the dogs. The child's father was in his native place, Villupuram, at the time of the incident.

Investigations revealed that the two dogs belonged to S Pugazhendhi (63) who lives opposite the park on 4th lane, Nungambakkam High Road.

As the dogs were not on leash, when the gates of the house were opened, they ran into the park and attacked the child.

Police said the girl suffered grievous injuries on her face, head, and torso and is likely to undergo surgery on Thursday.

She was first moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital.

The owner, S Pugazhendhi (63), his wife, P Dhanalakshmi (59), and their son, P Venkateswaran (30), were arrested and later let out on bail.

Earlier, a neighbour, Madhan, who had saved the child, recounted the attack to mediapersons, “I was in my room when I heard the screams. I managed to pull out the child from the dogs after they attacked her for a good ten minutes at least. The owners were not able to control the dog,” he said.