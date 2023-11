CHENNAI: Deepavali came early for the consul generals in Chennai. The embassies celebrated this year’s festival of lights with a grand dinner and some music in the city hotel. The evening was lit up with colourful crackers along the estuary of Bay of Bengal. People were seen socialising and having some good time.

