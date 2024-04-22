Chennai residents return after voting in native towns, Tambaram choked

CHENNAI: Those who went to their hometowns to vote in the parliamentary elections held on April 19th returned to Chennai by vehicle yesterday evening, causing a massive traffic jam on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway from last night to Monday morning.

Due to this, thousands of passengers who arrived at Tambaram railway station by special trains after casting their votes to Chennai were stranded for a long time at the Tambaram GST Road bus stop.

Usually, during festive seasons like Deepavali and Pongal, traffic congestion occurs, and the police and transport department officials take measures to manage the situation. However, in this case, the police and transport department officials failed to provide adequate facilities for the passengers who returned after voting, leaving them stranded.

The passengers said that the police and transport department officials should have provided additional buses and taken measures to manage the traffic congestion, but they failed to do so, causing inconvenience to them.