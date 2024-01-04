Chennai receives mild showers, other districts to receive heavy rain this weekend

CHENNAI: Chennai and neighbouring districts received heavy showers on Thursday after an orange alert was issued for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai during the evening hours.

The city received mild showers in several places, which brought down the temperature of the city by about 2-3 degrees Celsius.

As the cyclonic circulation lying over the Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area, moderate to heavy rainfall was also recorded in Theni, Kallakurichi, Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam, Tanjavur, Dindigul, and the Nilgiris.

The districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chennai will continue to witness mist and haze during early mornings for the next two days. For the next 24 hours, Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rains likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be about 30-31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22-23 degrees Celsius.

Several other districts, including coastal Tamil Nadu, is also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Ranipet and Tiruvallur on Sunday.