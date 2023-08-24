Chennai received heavy showers overnight, light rain to continue

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai received heavy showers on Thursday morning causing water stagnation and traffic snarls in many areas. The rainfall beginning Wednesday night continued until Thursday morning and West Tambaram in Chengalpattu received the highest 114.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram that received 96 mm of rainfall between 08.30 pm on Wednesday until 7 am on Thursday.

VIT Chennai in Chengalpattu had 95.5 mm of rainfall and 92 mm of rainfall was received at the Sathyabama University observatory in Kancheepuram. Chennai weather station recorded a 43 mm of rainfall, while Nandanam received 38.5 mm of rainfall and 28.6 mm of rainfall was received in Anna University.

The Regional meteorological centre issued an orange warning for three hours until 7 am, during the morning hours of Thursday. Among other districts of Tamil Nadu, Vellore , Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvalluvar, Salem, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, the Nilgiris and Chengalpattu also received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday morning.

For the next few days, the regional meteorological centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the State. Meanwhile, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35-36 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be about 26-27 degree Celsius.