Chennai ranked as top city for women in India as per a nationwide survey

CHENNAI: Chennai ranked as the top city for women in India as per the data of a report released by a diversity, equity, and inclusion solutions group. Coimbatore, Trichy, Vellore, Erode and Salem also feature in the list that takes employment opportunities, good quality of life including educational and healthcare facilities, well-connected transportation networks, experience of safety of women into account.

The list also considered social inclusion, industrial inclusion and citizen experience.

Seven cities from Tamil Nadu are among the top cities for women in India across various categories.

The data obtained from various governmental sources including Periodic Labour Force Survey, national census and National Crime Records Bureau were also assimilated apart from the primary research on women's employment by the diversity and workplace inclusion group, Avtar.

The research comprised an open survey and Focus Group Discussions between July 2023 and December 2023 in which over 1200 women from across the country participated.

The data derived from both the survey and governmental data were put together to arrive at the rankings. While Chennai tops the list of cities for women in India in the Category 1 that lists cities with a population of more than one million, Coimbatore stood at the ninth place in the list.

Trichy topped the list of cities with a population of less than one million, followed by Vellore.

Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and Puducherry also made it to Top 10 in this category. Talking about the survey, Saundarya Rajesh, founder of the Avtar group said, "Vibrant employment opportunities, good quality of life including educational and healthcare facilities, well-connected transportation networks, experience of safety are defining attributes of inclusive cities for women."