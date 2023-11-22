Chennai rains: Flight services affected on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The flight services were affected in the Chennai airport following the rain on Wednesday.

Since it was raining in Chennai from Tuesday night the passengers who needed to board the flights could not make it to the airport on time due to the traffic and flooding on the road.

Airport sources said due to the rain the luggage could not be taken to the flight on time and the food and snacks that needed to be loaded in the flight also got delayed. Even the cabin crew could not reach the airport on time from the hotel. Following that the flights which supposed to depart to Singapore, Srilanka, Kuwait, Frankfurt, Bahrain, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Madurai, Vijayawada, and Thiruvananthapuram were delayed for up to one hour on Wednesday morning.

The Indigo Airlines flight which was supposed to depart and arrive from Thoothukudi and Coimbatore in the morning was announced cancelled due to a shortage of passengers following the rain.