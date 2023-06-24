Chennai-Port Blair flight cancelled due to technical snag on Saturday

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Port Blair flight was cancelled due to a technical snag on Saturday. The angry passengers argued with the Air India officials for cancelling the flight after making them wait for so long from the early morning.

The Air India flight to Port Blair was scheduled to depart from Chennai airport at 5 am with 146 passengers. The passengers who reached the airport before 4 am finished all the checkups and were getting ready to board the flight. Before the few minutes the passengers boarded the flight the pilot noticed a technical snag and informed the ATC. Later the airline announced that the flight will take off at 8 am due to a technical snag.

Later around 8 am the passengers were informed that the flight got cancelled.

After this announcement, the passengers became angry and started to argue with the airline staff at the counter. Later the officials who visited the spot held peace talks with the passengers and said that passengers can collect their refunds and change their tickets to other airline flights that were scheduled to Port Blair. Later the passengers collected their refunds and dispersed.

Early in Saturday morning, the British Airways flight which was supposed to arrive in Chennai at 3.30 am was also delayed due to technical reasons the flight landed in Chennai at only 10.30 am. Following this, the flight which was scheduled to London from Chennai at 5.30 am was delayed for seven hours and departed from Chennai airport with 328 passengers at 12.30 pm.