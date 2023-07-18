Chennai police seizes Rs 2 crore worth properties

CHENNAI: City Police's Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing recovered more than Rs 2 crore worth of properties in recent criminal cases in which they made arrests. According to officials, police seized 412 sovereigns of gold jewelry, Rs 32 lakh in cash and several electronic gadgets

In one case, police arrested two persons- Augustine Cyril and his friend, Robert Christopher. Augustine Cyril who was employed with a private accounting and IT firm created several false payment requests and swindled Rs. 5 crores from the company's customers from July 2022 to February 2023, police investigations revealed. Police arrested his friend and accomplice, Robert Christopher on July 10 and two days later, Augustine was arrested. Police recovered 215 sovereign gold jewels, Rs.7.6 lakhs in cash, one car, one two-wheeler, one laptop and two mobile phones from the accused.

In another case, two women accountants working for a pulse merchant in the city were arrested after they were found to have swindled a total of Rs 2.6 crore from the company accounts and transferring the money to the accounts of their friends and family members. Police arrested M Saranya (32) and R Pradeepa (36) - both from Tondiarpet.

The issue came to light when the owner of the company went to the bank and found a discrepancy in his accounts. The man lodged a police complaint based on which an inquiry began. Police recovered 197 sovereign gold jewels, Rs.27.50 lakhs in cash and three mobile phones from them.

All accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.