Chennai police seize 303 kg ganja, arrest 3 history sheeters

CHENNAI: In a major haul, city police seized 303 kg of ganja near Madipakkam on Tuesday, and arrested three history sheeters who were moving the contraband in two cars.

Madipakkam police had received a tip-off about the movement of a huge consignment of ganja in their jurisdiction and had amplified their vigil by assigning special teams and increasing vehicle checks.

When a team was checking vehicles at Kaiveli junction, two cars attempted to evade them and flee, after which, the police teams chased and apprehended the vehicles.

On searching the vehicle, police found a huge stash of ganja.

Interrogations with the occupants — R Kishore Kumar (30) of Red Hills, K Ashok (29) of Chengelpet and M Udayakumar (23) of Irumbuliyur near East Tambaram — revealed that they are history sheeters. Police seized 7 mobile phones and arrested them.

Police said that Kishore Kumar was involved in a murder case in Madipakkam and has eight cases against him at Sholavaram police station. He had been absconding without appearing for a court hearing. Ashok and Udayakumar have over 10 criminal cases against them.

The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore commended the special team which apprehended the suspects.