Chennai police rescues 'Kuruvi' kidnapped and detained at lodge in Triplicane

Triplicane police arrested two persons for the alleged kidnap and recovered Rs 4 lakh cash, foreign currency and fake Aadhar cards and printers from the lodge.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 April 2024 2:18 PM GMT
CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday night rescued a man, who was kidnapped and detained at a lodge in Triplicane over allegedly taking Rs 20 lakh from a man in Trichy to buy electronic gadgets from Dubai and dishonouring the deal.

The victim, Abdul Ghakoor (45) is a native of Aranthangi, Pudukottai district and was a Kuruvi (courier) engaged by businessmen to buy electronic goods and gold items from foreign countries.

Accordingly, Abdul had taken Rs 20 lakh from a businessman in Trichy to buy laptops, mobile phones from Dubai. On return from Dubai on March 23, Abdul did not reach out to the Trichy businessman and went to a lodge in Tindivanam.

The businessman's staff, R Guna (23) and Mohammed Arshad (24) traced Abdul with the help of the latter's relative and bundled Abdul up inside a car and kept him locked up in a lodge in Triplicane since April 1. Abdul was allegedly assaulted by the duo.

On April 5, Abdul managed to call his wife and told her that he was struck in a mess and would return home after sorting things out. He told her that he was staying in Triplicane. Sensing something was amiss, the woman alerted the police after which a team from Triplicane police broke into the room in which

Abdul was kept and apprehended Guna and Arshad on Sunday night.

Further investigations are on.

