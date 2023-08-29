Chennai Police register cases against 3 persons for cheating several promising rly jobs

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have registered two separate cases against three persons for allegedly cheating them of several lakhs of promising jobs in Indian Railways.

In a complaint filed by E Shyamala (50) of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam at the Adyar police station, she alleged that two suspects Sivakumar and Anjugam collected Rs 14.40 lakh from her promising to get her son a job in the railways department. As the duo didn't get the job as promised, Shyamala demanded to return the money. The duo paid back Rs.4.40 lakh and then dodged her instead of returning the cash.

Based on her complaint, the Adyar police registered a case.

In another incident, Koyambedu Police registered a separate case against one Anbuselvan of Maduravoyal for allegedly cheating Selvam (43) of Nerkundram.

Anbuselvan took Rs 13 lakh from Selvam promising to get his friend Velu's daughter Lavanya (23) into the railways. As Anbuselvan cheated him, Selvam filed a police complaint.