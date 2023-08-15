CHENNAI: Chennai Police constable stages sit-in protest outside DGP office Months after creating a flutter outside the secretariat seeking justice for his ten-year-old child, who developed health complications allegedly due to negligence by doctors and medical staff at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, a City Police constable staged a sit-in protest with his daughter outside the office of Director General of Police (DGP) again on Tuesday.

Police personnel on duty immediately took him to Marina police station where he was pacified and promised that his complaints will be looked into.

A Kothandapani of Avadi police quarters is working at the Otteri police station as a Head constable. According to Kothandapani, his 10-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Kidney ailments when she was three years old. After treatment and discharge, he has been administering the medicines prescribed by doctors at ICH for the past five years.

Meanwhile, she developed rashes on her foot after which Kothandapani took her to ICH, twice in October 2021 and doctors then shifted her to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The constable had alleged that because of the wrong diagnosis and medicines given by the doctors, his daughter's feet got burned and without the parents' permission, she was administered Dialysis after which she developed seizures.

He had earlier sought CB-CID investigation into the alleged injustice meted out to his daughters.

It is to be noted that the inquiry conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) into the complaint against doctors of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai's Egmore has identified no medical negligence.