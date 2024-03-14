Chennai Police Commissioner flags off Airport Police-Patrol scheme

CHENNAI: Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police GCP flagged off the Airport Police-Patrol scheme at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

The scheme was brought for the safety and welfare of the air passengers. The commissioner said that this scheme is being implemented as a Novel Effort to safeguard the passengers and those accompanying them and their belongings.

Specially trained 10 police personnel will be on patrol at the Chennai airport in two patrol vehicles and one battery-operated vehicle on a rotation basis round the clock in the airport premises and they will also help the elderly passengers and foreigners by providing them with information regarding the flight.

The police personnel will also guide the passengers in getting a taxi and help them in case of emergencies.

The officials believe that this would prevent the passengers from fraudsters and belongings and the valuables of the passengers will be safe.

In the inaugural event, the Airport director CV Deepak and police officers participated in the Chennai airport.