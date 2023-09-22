Chennai Police Commissioner felicitates auto driver for rescuing women from drowning

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday felicitated an auto driver who rescued a woman, who jumped into the Cooum River from Napier Bridge on Wednesday.

The auto driver, Magesh, is a resident of Sudhandhira Nagar, Lloyds Road, Triplicane.

On Wednesday, around 11 a.m., Magesh was passing the Napier bridge near Marina Beach when he noticed a crowd gathered on the sidewalks and gaping into the Cooum River underneath.

On learning that a woman had jumped into the river and was drowning in the slush, Magesh gathered help from fellow onlookers, got down by a rope, and rescued the woman.

Police too reached the scene on information and after the woman was brought up to the bridge, she was moved to a hospital for treatment.

“Appreciating the bravery and timely help of Magesh, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, GCP, personally called him, felicitated, gave him a cash reward of Rs. 5,000/- and a certificate,” an official release stated.