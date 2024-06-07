Chennai police book cheating case against MD, V-P of Sterling Holiday Resorts

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police have booked a case against six persons including the Managing Director and Vice President of "Sterling Holiday Resorts" on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust among others for cheating one of their clients.

According to the complainant, the executives of Sterling Holiday Resorts approached him and offered a scheme of 15 days free of cost stay in their hotels all over India up to 25 years if he avails a membership.

The complainant claimed that he paid Rs 7.5 lakh for the membership in 2019 and availed free stay in one of the properties in 2020. Later, they allegedly did not provide any facilities for free stay. In March 2024, When the complainant contacted the head

office they disconnected the phone and did not respond to him after which he filed a complaint against the office bearers of Sterling Holiday Resorts.

After investigations, CCB registered a case against Managing Director, Vikram Dayal Lalvani, Vice-President, Chitra and Directors Latha Ramanathan, Madhavan Menon, Sumit Maheswari and Parveer Kumar Vohra.