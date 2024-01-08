Chennai police arrest US citizen in 12-year-old case

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai police arrested a man from T Nagar who holds US citizenship and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card after a non-bailable warrant was pending against him in a case filed by a city-based finance company.

The arrested person was identified as R Ramesh (52), one of the directors in M/s Uma Maheswari Mill Ltd. in Hosur.

A case was registered against the company and its directors based on a complaint from Upasana Finance, Mylapore, alleging that they took a durable loan for 289 employees of the mill but failed to repay the loan amount, which allegedly caused loss to the tune of Rs 98.47 lakh.

After the completion of investigation, a charge sheet was filed before the Additional CCB Court, Egmore, and the court issued NBW against six accused for non-appearance in the case since May 2011.

On the directions of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, a special team was formed to nab the absconding accused. After receiving information that one of the accused, Ramesh, was in the city, the team headed by Bank Fraud Investigation Wing Inspector H Saravanan arrested him.

During interrogation, the police learnt that the accused obtained US nationality and OCI Card, a police officer said. “When the case was registered, he had not obtained US nationality. We executed the NBW issued against his name and produced him before court. Whether he can be prosecuted here is for the courts to decide,” a police officer said.

The other accused are his family members. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.