Chennai Police arrest six including minor boy for possession of 2,750 prescription tablets

CHENNAI: Six persons including a minor boy were arrested by the city police in Nerkundram for possession of prescription tablets. The cops also seized 2,750 tablets from the accused.

On the directions of the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police, teams led by police inspectors have been closely monitoring the sale of ganja and other drugs and taking efforts to nab the accused, as part of a special drive against drugs.

In this regard, a team led by Koyambedu Police Inspector, acting on the basis of a tip-off, observed a gang at TDN Nagar, Nerkundram on June 30, and after confirmation found that they were in possession of 2,750 prescription tablets.

Police arrested M Haris (25), V Vijayakumar (22), P Ajay (22), M Gokul (23), V Manickam (21), and a 17-year-old boy. All the accused belong to Alwarthirungar.

Probe revealed that Haris and Vijayakumar are history sheeters and have various criminal cases against them.

Five of the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody while the minor was sent to a government home for boys.