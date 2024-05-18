Chennai Police arrest driver of ex-bank manager wanted for swindling Rs 7.5 crore from NRI clients

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police arrested the driver of a former manager at Yes Bank in connection with the diversion of Rs 7.5 crore from the accounts of NRI clients.



Police have already issued a LOC (Look Out Circular) and a RCN (Red Corner Notice) against the manager, Patrick Hopeman, who is suspected to be hiding in London.

During his tenure as a manager at the Indiranagar branch of Yes Bank, Patrick Hopeman had allegedly forged the signatures of account holders and transferred Rs 7.5 crore from their accounts to unknown accounts. The account holders who realised that they were swindled of their money then filed a complaint with the Bank Fraud Investigation wing of the CCB after which investigations were initiated.

A special team of the CCB on Friday arrested a driver of Patrick Hopeman, Robert, in whose bank account the ex-manager had sent Rs 3.5 crore. He was arrested and produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.