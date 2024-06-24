Begin typing your search...

Chennai: On same day, two men run over by trains in separate incidents

The Central Railway Police and Mambalam Railway Police have registered cases and are investigating the incidents

24 Jun 2024
CHENNAI: In separate incidents, two men were run over by trains at the Chennai Central Railway Station and the Meenambakkam Railway Station on Sunday night, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased were identified as Ravindran Manjhi, 30, and Vethichelvan, 24.

Ravindran Manjhi from Bihar was hit by an express train from Coimbatore while he was walking across railway tracks at the Central Station.

On the other hand, Vethichelvan from Mannadipet who was talking on the phone while crossing railway tracks was crushed under the wheels of a Tejas Express train near the Meenambakkam railway station.

The Central Railway Police and Mambalam Railway Police have registered cases and are investigating the incidents.

