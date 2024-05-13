Begin typing your search...

Chennai, neighbouring districts to get rains next 3 hours: Weather dept

The Meteorological Department has also stated that few parts of Tamil Nadu might receive rains over the next five days.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 May 2024 5:30 AM GMT
Weather rain radar (X:@ChennaiRmc); Representative image

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday said that light to moderate rain with lightning and thunderstorm is likely to occur in Chennai for the next three hours.

Isolated areas across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal regions, are expected to experience moderate rain until 1 pm.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has also stated that few parts of Tamil Nadu might receive rains over the next five days.

Chennai rainsChennai weather forecastRain newsTN Rain updates
Online Desk

