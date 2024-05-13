Chennai, neighbouring districts to get rains next 3 hours: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday said that light to moderate rain with lightning and thunderstorm is likely to occur in Chennai for the next three hours.

Isolated areas across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal regions, are expected to experience moderate rain until 1 pm.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has also stated that few parts of Tamil Nadu might receive rains over the next five days.