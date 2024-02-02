Chennai-Mysuru semi-high speed rail corridor on track; DPR by March

CHENNAI: If you thought the idea of travelling between Chennai and Bangalore by train in two hours was just a fantasy or required something short of a hyper-loop or bullet train, be prepared to be surprised, as the Indian Railway has fast-tracked an ambitious project aimed at making the journey a reality.

The Southern Railway (SR) is in the process of completing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Chennai-Bengaluru semi-high speed corridor. It would allow operation of trains at 200 km/h.

RN Singh, GM of Southern Railway zone, on Wednesday said, “We’re preparing the DPR now. Once we complete the feasibility and costing, we’ll send it to the board for sanctioning. The DPR should be ready in March.”

Asked about the land availability and line accommodation for the proposed corridor, Singh said that the survey was going on.

“We’re exploring a 200 km/h line, which would do well for everyone. In two hours, you’ll reach Bengaluru (from Chennai). We’re trying to accommodate in the railway land. In some of the stretches, we might have to go a little out,” he added.

On the existing line having the capacity to accommodate only up to 160 km/h (Vande Bharat trains) after the upgrade, the GM stated, “The semi high-speed corridor will be a dedicated line.”

Responding specifically to a query on the possibility of the existing VB trains being replaced after the development of the semi-high speed corridor, the GM clarified, “No, it will be an upgraded version of the VB trains. We don’t have corridors now. First, we should have a corridor for 200 km/h. Then come the trains.”