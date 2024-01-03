Begin typing your search...

According to the statement issued by Southern Railway: From January 3rd (today) to 31st, the Vande Bharat Weekly Special Train (06037) departs from Chennai Central at 5.50 am and will reach Mysore at 12.20 pm on the same day.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Jan 2024 3:44 AM GMT
Chennai-Mysore weekly special Vande Bharat service from today: Check details
Representative image

CHENNAI: Vande Bharat weekly special trains from Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysore via Bangalore begins operation from today.

According to the statement issued by Southern Railway: From January 3rd (today) to 31st, the Vande Bharat Weekly Special Train (06037) departs from Chennai Central at 5.50 am and will reach Mysore at 12.20 pm on the same day. Alternatively, Vande Bharat Weekly Special Train (06038) departs from Mysore at 1.05 PM on the same dates will reach Chennai Central at 7.20 PM.

Similarly, Chennai-Kottayam weekly special super fast express (06091) will depart from Chennai Central at 11.30 pm on the 7th and 14th and reach Kottayam at 1.10 pm the next day. Alternatively, the Kottayam-Chennai super fast express (06092) will depart from Kottayam at 8.45 pm on the 8th and 15th and reach Chennai Central at 10.30 am the next day.

