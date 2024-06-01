Chennai: MTC completes fixing of doors on 448 aged buses to prevent footboard travel

CHENNAI: To prevent students from travelling on the footboards, Metropolitan Transport Corporation has completed the installation of doors on 448 aged buses.

"MTC Chennai is taking various measures for commuter safety. As part of this, automatic doors are being fixed on MTC buses. A total of 468 buses were identified without doors. In the first phase, 200 buses were selected, and doors were successfully fixed on all of them. In the second phase, 268 buses were selected, and 248 doors have been fixed as of May 31, 2024," MTC said in a social media post.

It added that MTC is committed to ensuring a safer travel experience for all passengers and will continue prioritising these improvements.

Besides the doors, the MTC also installed glass panels on windows near the entry and exit stairs of buses, thereby restricting access to the rods that footboard travellers use to board and de-board the buses.

Sources in the MTC said that the automatic doors are being fitted on the 'J' series buses which are in good condition compared to the aged 'I' series buses.

The 'I' series buses are likely to be retired once the new buses are added to the fleet in the coming months.

After the retirement of all the 'I' series buses, the entire bus fleet of the MTC would have doors, sources added.