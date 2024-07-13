Chennai Metro Water to hold grievance redressal meet today, public urged to attend

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will be conducting a grievance redressal meeting on Saturday in 15 zones.

The monthly grievance meeting has not only helped authorities to rectify civic issues at the earliest, it has also made it easy for the public to raise issues regarding sewage and drinking water in their respective localities, instead of venting on social media or call the helpline – both of which take a long time to resolve the problem.

The meeting will be held on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm in the respective Metro Water area office in the city. The department has urged the public to attend the meeting and raise the issues related to water supply, sewage stagnation, drinking water contamination, and new connections for drinking water and sewage in their areas.

“Residents can raise issues in their area. Most civic problems are drinking water pollution and connection interchange. Such issues have been rectified at the earliest so far,” said a senior official with CMWSSB. “In addition, complaints filed through petitions, helpline and social media have helped to act against the issue swiftly.”

U Lakshmipathy, a resident of Chindatripet said that last month, due to works on the storm water drains, the sewage pipeline was damaged and contaminated the drinking water for over a week. “Though complaints were raised through the helpline, there was no response. When we raised the issue in the grievance meeting to the higher official, it was rectified in a day,” she recalled.