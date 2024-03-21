Chennai Metro Water seeks 10% increase in infra charge every year; first hike from April 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has written to Greater Chennai Corporation to enhance the infrastructure development charge to Rs 264 per sqm from April 1.

Presently, Chennai Corporation is collecting infrastructure development charges on behalf of Metro Water at the rate of Rs 240 per sqm while processing planning permission applications for stilt-plus-3 floors or ground-plus-2 floors up to 10,000 sqft. The water manager had already passed a resolution to increase the charges by 10 per cent every year.

Infrastructure development charges are being collected to provide and maintain public facilities even though Metro Water collects separate charges for providing water and sewerage connections to new buildings.