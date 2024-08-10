Chennai Metro water board to carry maintenance work in Minjur on August 12

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to carry out maintenance work at a 100 MLD seawater desalination plant in Minjur on August 12 (Monday).

The residential areas of four zones - Tiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Tondiarpet zones in north Chennai will get drinking water from an alternative source of Puzhal drinking water treatment plant.

A release noted that due to the maintenance work at the seawater desalination plant in Minjur on Monday which has a production capacity of 100 MLD, the supply will be affected on Monday.

As an alternative arrangement, drinking water will be supplied from Puzhal treatment plant to the areas of Tiruvottriyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Manali, Madhavaram, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi from zone 1 to 4 (Tiruvottriyur to Tondiarpet zones).

Residents are advised to store an adequate amount of water in advance as a precaution.

For emergency needs, water can be obtained through tankers by registering on the website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. Additionally, water tanks and street-level tanks will be refilled by tankers in areas without direct water connections or where pressure is low, ensuring uninterrupted and regular supply.

For further information, please contact 044-4567 4567.