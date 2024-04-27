Chennai Metro water board seizes lorry for illegally disposing sewage in public place

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has imposed a fine amount of Rs 25,000 against a sewer lorry that found decanting sewage water from the tanker lorry illegally into the open land at Karapakkam in Shollinganallur zone.

The department has warned the lorry owners to not dispose of sewage water illegally into the water bodies and vacant lands and severe action would be taken against the concerned person.

In a statement metro water board mentioned that during the routine inspection on Friday a sewer lorry was found decanting sewage water from the tanker lorry illegally into the open land at Kuppusamy Street near KCG college near Okkiyam Maduvu, Karapakkam.

The vehicle has been seized on the spot and a fine amount of Rs 25,000.

The concerned person should pay the penalty along with copies of registration certificate, insurance copy, permit copy, road tax, fitness certificate for vehicle and copy of driving licence of the driver.

“Though it has been a perennial issue in the city and the department has seized many vehicles which have disposing drainage water illegally in public places and strict action has been imposed against them," said a senior official with CMWSSB.