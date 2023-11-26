Chennai Metro trains to run every 7 min during non-peak hours from Monday

CHENNAI: Taking into consideration, the spike in patronage in Chennai Metro Rail, the train services during non-peak hours will run every seven minutes from Monday in both line-1 and line-2.



“This will reduce the crowding and waiting time period for passengers taking the Metro service,” read the statement by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

Earlier, the trains were being operated every nine minutes during the non-peak hours. However, with a drastic footfall surge, the department has decided to shorten the train frequency to every seven minutes from Monday.