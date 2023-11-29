Chennai Metro stations gets platinum rating by Green Building Council

CHENANI: As part of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a platinum rating was given in IGBC certification for 40 metro stations phase 1 and extension of Chennai Metro Rail.

The award was received by T Archunan, Director (Projects), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for sustainable building environment in 40 metro stations (21 elevated stations and 19 underground stations) in phase 1 and extension.

IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) rating was launched to encourage green concepts in the design, construction and operation of Rail based MRTS addressing green features of site selection and planning, water efficiency, energy efficiency, material conservation, indoor environment and comfort and innovation in design and construction.

Meanwhile, CMRL has also been conferred with the Green Champion award by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) along with recently given the international award for pro-environment initiatives by the Green Apple award 2023.